Kuruba community convention in Belagavi advocates for ST reservation and representation

Belagavi: As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the struggle for ST reservation of the Kuruba community has come to the fore again. In this background, political power point, a grand convention of the all India Kuruba (shepherd) Community has been organized in Belgavi city on Monday and Tuesday.(oct 3) Chikkodi district congress president Laxman Rama Chingale said that political leaders from all corners of the country will come to this convention and under their leadership, the central government should provide ST reservation and the rights will be presented.

Speaking to the media in Chikkodi on Monday he said that Basavaraja Bommai had already received the clan classical study report. After getting the new government, CM Siddaramaiah has submitted it to the center after getting the approval of the cabinet. He said that we will insist through the convention that the central government should implement this. Our first demand is that the central government should implement ST reservation as soon as possible. In the last 50 years, the Kuruba community has not got any representation in the political arena. The shepherd community has not got representation in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and legislative council. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the shepherd community should be given tickets. He said that one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Belgavi and Chikkodi should be given to the shepherd community.

Belgavi district has the largest number of people belonging to the shepherd community, it is sad that the shepherd community has not been given tickets in the assembly elections. Since 1972, Kuruba community has not got representation in Vidhan Parishad, Rajya Sabha seat in Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka. We are saddened by this and demanded that the Congress high command should give the ax to whomever, and give the Lok Sabha ticket to the shepherd community this time.

For the first time since the independence of the country, the Shepherds India International National Conference is being held in Belagavi on 2nd and 3rd of August. Community leaders and political leaders from all corners of the country will be arriving in this. CM Siddaramaiah is also arriving tomorrow on October 3 and has called upon community people to participate in large numbers.