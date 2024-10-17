  • Menu
Labourers from Andhra Pradesh, Man Kills Wife and Her Lover, Commits Suicide in Bengaluru

In a horrifying incident linked to suspicion over an extramarital affair, a man brutally murdered his wife and her lover before taking his own life in Someshwara Layout near RBI Layout, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident linked to suspicion over an extramarital affair, a man brutally murdered his wife and her lover before taking his own life in Someshwara Layout near RBI Layout, Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Paitamma (40) and Ganesh Kumar, while the perpetrator, Gollababu (45), committed suicide after the double murder. All three were originally from Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, Gollababu and his wife Paitamma had moved to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh in search of work and had been employed as construction labourers for the past few years. Gollababu reportedly harboured suspicions about his wife’s relationship with Ganesh Kumar.

The tragic events unfolded late last night when Gollababu caught his wife with Ganesh Kumar in a partially constructed building. In a fit of rage, he attacked both of them with a wooden log, killing them on the spot. Following the murders, Gollababu ended his own life.

The bodies of all three victims have been sent for postmortem examination. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Konanakunte Police Station, and police officers have visited the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.(eom)

