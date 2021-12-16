Lambani woman holds centre stage with mirror work demo at DesignUru

Bengaluru: The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), Bengaluru Regional Chapter, inaugurated the design fest 'DesignUru 3.0' amidst much fanfare on Wednesday at the Rangoli Centre, MG Road.

Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra, an organisation working on the ground level with the local artisans brought a Lambani woman, a tribal artisan in traditional dress. She demonstrated embroidery and mirror work which was the star attraction of the fest. She will be live demonstrating Lambani art on Thursday too.

Local folk artists of Karnataka performed lively theatrical folk dances - Yakshagana and Dollu Kunitha to add a traditional touch to the festival.

The theme of this year's DesignUru 3.0 is 'Vocal for Local'. For this, IIID BRC has tied up with four organisations who will be bringing artisans from across Karnataka and other parts of India - Vimor, Madhurya Creations, Kadam Haat and Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra. Each of the four organisations will be hosting a two- day participatory workshops / demonstrations each day involving the traditional artisans during the design festival week. The week-long design festival will also host a crafts bazaar by Naisargik Santhe, supporting the works of artisans.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kavita Sastry, chairperson, IIID Bangalore Regional Chapter, said, "The grand design festival will have each day being curated by a renowned architect firm or an institute." The key events of the seven-day fest starting from Thursday to 22 December are 'Save the Artisan Campaign', 'Installation made from waste', 'Provoking a conversation on our urban spaces', 'Presenting a sensory garden', 'Beekeeping and its architecture connect' and 'Earthworks'." Concerned about urban space of Bengaluru City, she said, "Many a time the design of the urban space is ignored and so is its impact on not only functionality, mobility, usability, aesthetics but also on the mental health of the residents using the spaces. The fact that a badly designed urban space not only restricts mobility but also causes acute stress is at most times not recognised." "Noting the importance of good design in an urban space and the need to address it, promote it, IUDI Karnataka Chapter, will be hosting an exhibition on Urban Design that will be open on all the 7 days of the design festival. The exhibition will have five verticals, with each one focusing on a specific aspect of urban space," Sastry stressed. The DesignUru 3.0 was inaugurated by Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning Department. Others present at the inauguration were Dinesh Verma, Convenor of DesignUru and Vishwanath, Secretary, IIID BRC.

While the Lambani woman will continue her demonstration of her embroidery and mirror work Thursday, December 17 and 18 will see Tanjore painting, Channapatna toys, wood carving and grass mats live demo and exhibition. On 19 and 20 December, traditional artisan with a small travelling loom will weave and embroider. Their artisan stalls will be selling weaves and embroidery work. On 21 and 22 December, artisans from West Bengal and Orissa will be demonstrating their skills at weaving mats, baskets from grass. Their artisan stall through the week will sell mats, baskets, bags, trays etc made from different kinds of locally sourced grass such as Golden grass, Sabai grass, Moonj grass, Bamboo, Sital Pati, Willow wicker.