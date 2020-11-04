Law to ban conversion for marriage soon

Bengaluru: Karnataka Tourism Minister and BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday said a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage will be enacted in the State.

He said the government will not remain silent when 'Jihadis' strip the dignity of women in the State.

The statement comes days after the Allahabad High Court held that conversion of religion for the purpose of marriage was illegal. Earlier, BJP-ruled States UP, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had announced their intention to introduce legal provisions against 'love jihad'.

"On the lines of Allahabad High Court's order, Karnataka will enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters," Ravi tweeted.

He said anyone involved in any act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment.

The Allahabad High Court in its order on October 31 said that religious conversion just for the sake of marriage was not valid.

The court made the remark while dismissing a plea by a newly married couple in Uttar Pradesh that had approached it to direct police and the woman's father not to disturb their marital life.

In the petition, it was stated that the couple got married in July this year, but family members of the woman were interfering in their marital life.