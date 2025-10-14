Liquor sales dip sharply in K’taka after consecutive price hikes

Bengaluru: Karnatakahas witnessed a sharp decline in liquor sales following multiple price hikes implemented by the Congress government over the past year. According to half-yearly data from the Excise Department, liquor sales in the state have failed to recover and have dropped significantly compared to the previous two years.

Between April and September 2023, around 352.83 lakh boxes of IML (Indian Made Liquor) were sold. This figure dropped to 345.76 lakh boxes in the same period in 2024, and further to 342.93 lakh boxes in 2025 — a decline of 2.83 lakh boxes from last year. Retailers estimate that overall liquor sales have fallen by 15 to 20 percent compared to the previous year.

Beer sales have also taken a severe hit. During April–September 2024, 242.73 lakh boxes of beer were sold, while the same period in 2025 saw sales fall to 195.27 lakh boxes, marking a reduction of 47.46 lakh boxes or 19.55 percent.

Dealers report that beer sales have been consistently declining every month. Beer lovers, too, have expressed frustration over the steep price increase. “Earlier, we could enjoy three beers at a time, but now we can afford only one,” said a regular drinker named Upendra, adding that a beer should be priced at ₹100.