Locals Report Naxal Activity in Karkala Village

Karkala: Amid rising concerns over potential Naxal activity, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) has launched a comprehensive combing operation in Eedu village of Karkala taluk, located within the dense forests of the Western Ghats.

Acting on intelligence reports and local rumours, the ANF mobilised its teams early Thursday morning, sweeping areas around Bandekallu and a local Muslim Colony to address possible threats.

Local sources reported sightings of unknown individuals on the outskirts of Eedu village, fuelling concerns among residents and leading authorities to suspect possible Naxal movement in the area. While ANF personnel have engaged with community members during their patrols, no concrete evidence has surfaced thus far. Nevertheless, the force remains on high alert as they continue their meticulous search of the forested region.

The combing operation reflects the ANF's proactive stance in securing the Western Ghats’ coastal region, aiming to curb any potential incursion by Naxal groups. With no clear leads yet, the ANF has kept up the vigil.