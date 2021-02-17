Lokayukta orders closure of Gujarat Ambuja Exports in Haveri dist

Bengaluru: After receiving repeated complaints from environmentalists and farmers on pollution, the Lokayukta on Wednesday directed the State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to take steps for closure of a Gujarat Ambuja Exports unit in Haveri district.



According to the reports, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri was also instructed by Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty to examine the grievances of the complainants and others who have suffered on account of pollution caused by the industry and to determine the compensation payable to them under "polluter pays principle".

It is claimed that order has been passed by Justice Shetty as the complainants and farmers have been suffering on account of the loss of crops and are also unable to use the water of the lake in Hulasogi village in Shiggaon taluk for drinking and agriculture purposes.

A complaint was filed before Lokayukta by Gadigeppa Pakeerappa Makasali of Hulasoli against the KSPCB chairman and local environmental officer in Haveri and managing director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited. The Lokayukta order said "The material on record indicates that the underground water of that area where the industry sits has also been contaminated on account of unscientific disposal of the industrial effluent substances. Based on the material collected during the course of investigation, I am satisfied that on account of the environmental pollution caused by Ambuja Export Limited, the complainants have been continuously suffering injustice and undue hardship".

Issuing directions under Section 12(1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, Justice Shetty noted that the material on record indicates that the officers concerned who have been entrusted with the responsibility of preventing the environmental pollution caused by the industry in question have prima facie failed in discharging their duties.