Long festive weekend sees massive increase in bus fares

Bengaluru: Due to Dasara festival there is a long weekend holiday, the number of people going to their town is high, and the city’s bus stands and buses were full of passengers from Saturday afternoon.

Although many people from the city started traveling to their hometown from Friday night itself, all the buses leaving the city were full from Saturday afternoon. Scenes of people standing and traveling in KSRTC buses were also seen in some buses. There were more passengers in trains too. Kempegowda bus stand, Satellite, Yeshavantpur, Gorguntepalya, Cantonment and Kengeri, Sangolli Rayanna railway stations were crowded till 3 am on Saturday and buses were booked on Sunday too.

Normally 6,500 buses ply from KSRTC. An additional 2000 buses have been released for passenger service on the occasion of the festival, out of which around 600 buses have been released to Mysore. 46,000 passengers on Friday and 52,000 on Saturday booked tickets in advance. Out of this, 28,000 people had booked advance tickets from Bangalore itself. People traveled in Karnataka Transport (Vegadoota), Rajahamsa, Sleeper, Airavata, Airavata Club Class (Multi Axle) EV Power Plus, Ambari Club Class, Ambari Utsav and Palakki buses without leaving a single seat vacant. Sources of the corporation said that all the depots of the state have been allowed to ply without stopping any bus.

As it was a three-day holiday, most people went on a trip to various places, including religious places. He traveled to Madikeri, Chamarajanagar, Shimoga, Mangalore, Dharmasthala, Udupi, Kasaragod, Horanadu, Sringeri etc. Mysore and Madikeri also saw a large number of people going to Dussehra. Knowing that they would not get seats in government buses, thousands of people traveled in private buses paying higher fares.

Not only in buses, but also in personal and rented vehicles like cars, TTs, bikes, many people left for their respective towns, so the Tumkur Road, Mysore Road and Bellary Road commuters experienced traffic snarls since Friday night. At some places, vehicles were lined up. It was annoying for many commuters in a hurry to reach the city.

Ticket Fares from Bengaluru

Mysore Rs 550 1999

Madikeri Rs 750-1250

Mangalore Rs 1000-3500

Hassan Rs 699-1810

Dharwad Rs 1200-3500

Belgaum Rs 1600-3500

Kalaburgi Rs 2300-2650

Udupi Rs 1300-3500

Shimoga Rs 699-2000