Man assaults two after being asked to return borrowed phone

Bengaluru: A man who borrowed a mobile phone to make a call assaulted two individuals with a sharp weapon when asked to return the device, in a shocking incident that took place in broad daylight in Jayanagar on Sunday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Asgar, approached a civil engineer, Mithun Kumar, near the Patallamma Temple Road around 10 am claiming that his phone was damaged and requested to borrow a phone to make a call. Trusting him, Kumar handed over his mobile.

After making two calls, Asgar reportedly refused to return the phone. When Kumar insisted, the accused allegedly pulled out a machete hidden beneath the foot mat of his scooter and attacked him. A security guard, Parvinder, who rushed in to intervene, was also assaulted.

The accused fled the scene on his scooter after the attack. The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. Police said Parvinder sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Jayanagar police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have urged the public to exercise caution when lending personal belongings to strangers.