Just In
Man held at Bengaluru airport with 30 gold biscuits
Highlights
Bengaluru: A man was held at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 30 gold biscuits weighing 600 gm, Customs officers said on Tuesday.
A senior Customs officer said that the man was held on Tuesday based on some specific inputs after he arrived at the airport from Kolkata.
"The accused was found carrying 30 gold biscuits weighing 600 gm. He has been arrested," the officer said.
Further probe into the matter is underway.
