Mandya: Daughter takes over PS charge from father

Mandya: Mandya Central Police Station on Wednesday witnessed a touching moment between two police officers . A Sub Inspector’s daughter took over the charge from her father at the police station.

The sub inspector B S Venkatesh working as PSI has been transferred to SPs office. The state government transferred Venkatesh’s daughter B V Varsha to central police station . The father Venkatesh handed over charge to his own daughter Varsha. Varsha, a 2022 batch PSI who passed the PSI examination, completed her training in Kalaburagi and worked as a Probationary Officer in Mandya for 1 year. As luck would have it, her first posting was to the Mandya Central Police Station where her father was serving as a PSI. She got PSI charge from her father and started her police career. B.V. Varsha completed MA in Economics.

Varsha’s father Venkatesh, who served as a soldier, hails from Huliyur Durga in Tumkur district. Served in the military for 16 years. Apart from serving in various border areas of the country, he also participated in the Kargil war. After taking voluantary retirement from military service, he took the PSI exam and started his second career as a police sub-inspector of the 2016 batch under the military quota.

Venkatesh has worked in many places in Mandya, Mysore, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar district and was transferred to Mandya Central Station a year and a half ago. Now he has been transferred to the SP office , gave the charge of the post he was holding to his daughter. The staff of the police station witnessed the special moments when the father gave the charge to the daughter.

On this occasion, the PSI father and daughter shed tears remembering the difficult days. PSI Venkatesh said: ‘I was in the Army, missing my family life . I could not teach the children. My wife educated her daughter in a government school. Now I am very happy that my daughter has come to my post’ he said shedding tears of joy.

Speaking to reporters PSI Varsha said,’ I missed my father at a young age as he was in defence services. So my mother put us in a government school. In addition, I grew up seeing the hardships of my parents. Remembering the moment of taking charge from her father she went emotional.