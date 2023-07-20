Mangalore scholar makes it big in England

Mangaluru: Dr Preeti Lolaksha Nagaveni of Mangaluru has been awarded a PhD in Law by the Lancaster University of England. Dr. Preeti was conferred the degree by the co-chancellor and former minister and MP Alister Burt on Wednesday.

Sharing the honour of his daughter with Hans India from Lancaster, England, on Thursday, her father Lolaksha said Preeti had studied in the integrated Vishwa Mangala School and later at the St. Aloysius Junior College and the National Law School of India University with a Gold medal. She went on to complete her LLM degree at Redding University in England.

She is known for her appearance at the UN and her erudite papers on Law. The UN published her papers on its website and honoured her knowledge. The UN Committee on Human Rights, in its report, made mention of Dr Preeti’s observations and uploaded her writings on its database making her a world-class authority on Law.

Dr Preeti is currently working as the senior editor of the student law review and forum published by the prestigious Kings College. She is also a member of the elite Honour Abuse Research Matrix (HARM Network) Recognising her work in organising international workshops Law, successfully the Lancaster University has conferred her on ‘Lancaster award-Gold’.

She has also published over 20 research articles on the law in various international journals. Earlier to this her commentaries on COVID-19 and International Health regulations were published by the Oxford University Press New York.

The proud parents, Lolaksha and Nagaveni, attended the convocation ceremony held at Lancaster University on Wednesday.