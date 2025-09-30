Mangaluru-based scientist figures among world’s top 2%

Mangaluru: Inthe quiet corridors of Srinivas University, a remarkable story of scientific excellence is quietly shaping the future of sustainable energy. Dr. Sandhya Shenoy, a materials science and engineering researcher, has been named among the world’s top 2% scientists by Stanford University for the third consecutive year, an achievement that places her in an elite global league of researchers.

Compiled from Scopus citations, Stanford’s Updated Science-Wide Author Databases of Standardized Citation Indicators highlight researchers whose work has demonstrated consistent impact overtime. For Dr. Shenoy, this recognition is not merely a personal accolade—it reflects research with the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges of our era.

Her work focuses on converting waste heat into electricity, an area where advanced physics meets practical sustainability. By developing efficient thermoelectric materials, Dr. Shenoy is tackling the enormous but often overlooked problem of energy loss. Colleagues describe her approach as both innovative and pragmatic. “This is not just theoretical work,” notes a faculty member. “Her research could provide electricity to industries, homes, and communities while reducing environmental strain.”

For three consecutive years, Dr. Shenoy has maintained her position in Stanford’s elite list, a rare feat that demonstrates both productivity and sustained relevance. It is a reflection of her rigorous methodology, keen analytical insights, and relentless pursuit of solutions that can be applied in real-world contexts. The university leadership has hailed her accomplishments as a source of institutional pride. Chancellor Dr. C.A. Raghavendra Rao and Pro-Chancellor Dr. A. Srinivas Rao emphasised that Dr. Shenoy’s achievements underscore India’s growing influence in global scientific research. “Her recognition is not just for Srinivas University, but for the country,” they said.

Dr. Shenoy’s journey embodies the quiet, cumulative nature of impactful science. Her experiments, often conducted under demanding conditions, aim to capture wasted heat energy and convert it into electricity, a process that could one day power factories, illuminate homes, and support sustainable urban growth. In an age where science headlines often prioritise spectacle over substance, her work demonstrates that meaningful innovation is often methodical, incremental, and transformative in its consequences.

From her laboratories in Mukka to the global attention of Stanford, Dr. Sandhya Shenoy’s story is a testament to vision, perseverance, and the power of applied research. Her recognition serves as an inspiration for young scientists across India, illustrating that dedicated research and real-world problem-solving can gain international acclaim and, more importantly, create solutions for society.

With her ongoing research, Dr. Shenoy continues to set a benchmark for scientific excellence, turning the heat of her experiments into energy that might one day fuel a cleaner, more sustainable world.