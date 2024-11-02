Mangaluru-born Sekhar Naik gets Rajyotsava Award in NRI category

Bengaluru: Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist Sekhar Naik has been awarded the 2024 Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in the NRI (“Hora Desha”) category, honouring his contributions to business innovation, technology, and social impact.

Sekhar Naik’s remarkable journey began in Mangaluru, where he was born on May 19, 1971. After studying at SDM College of Business Management in his hometown, he pursued an MBA from the University of Delaware. He gained critical industry insights from roles at IBM Global Services, TMP Worldwide, and Pfizer Inc. In 2004, Naik ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing MResult Corporation, a company that has since become a leader in financial products, HR solutions, and GenAI services.

Under his guidance, MResult Corporation has made significant contributions to the Karnataka economy, focusing on creating jobs in tier-two cities like Mangaluru. Beyond his business achievements, Naik’s global philanthropic contributions are noteworthy. His Naik Family Branch at YMCA in Mystic, Connecticut, supports a variety of community programs, underscoring his belief in fostering community development.

Known for his love of adventure, Sekhar Naik holds a commercial pilot’s license and has completed marathons in New York and Philadelphia, demonstrating a commitment to health, learning, and personal growth. As a tech enthusiast and advocate for lifelong learning, Naik stays attuned to the evolving business landscape, inspiring others through his achievements.

In accepting the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Sekhar Naik said, “This honour is a reflection of the incredible people who have supported me along my journey and the vibrant spirit of Karnataka that continues to inspire me. I am committed to fostering growth and opportunities for our youth and working towards a brighter, innovative future for our communities.”

The Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, established in 1966, is one of the highest civilian honours in Karnataka.