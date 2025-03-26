Mangaluru Railway Administration May Shift to South Western Railway Division

New Delhi/Mangaluru: The Ministry of Railways is examining a proposal to reorganise Mangaluru’s railway administration by shifting it from the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway to the Mysuru Division under South Western Railway. The proposal was raised in the Lok Sabha by Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Mangaluru, who sought details on whether any assessment had been made regarding the operational benefits of such a shift.

Responding to the query, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that any changes in jurisdiction are determined by operational and administrative requirements aimed at enhancing efficiency, improving passenger convenience, and ensuring seamless freight movement. He also noted that multiple locations across Indian Railways currently function under three-jurisdiction models, and operations are constantly monitored to maintain efficiency. The reply was released to the press today in Mangaluru.

The Minister highlighted several initiatives being undertaken to improve railway services in the Mangaluru region. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, station upgrades are underway at Mangaluru Junction, Bantawala, and Subramanya Road. These include platform improvements, better parking facilities, construction of new foot-over bridges, and enhancements to the station building and circulating areas.

To further enhance connectivity, the Jokkatte-Thokur Doubling Project (2 km) has been sanctioned, along with feasibility surveys for three major railway lines – Shivamogga-Sringeri-Mangaluru new line (332 km), Hassan-Mangaluru doubling (247 km), and Shoranur-Mangaluru 3rd and 4th line (307 km).

The Minister informed the House that as of 1 April 2024, 31 projects spanning 3,840 km and valued at ₹47,016 crore, comprising 21 new lines and 10 doubling projects, are at different stages of implementation in Karnataka. Of these, 1,302 km have been commissioned, with an expenditure of ₹17,383 crore incurred up to March 2024.

While the government is actively evaluating measures to enhance administrative efficiency and operational convenience for Mangaluru’s railway network, no final decision has been made regarding the jurisdictional shift.