Mangaluru to Pay Tribute to Fallen Soldier

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has announced plans to rename the MRPL road near Surathkal after the late Captain Pranjal, who bravely lost his life in a counter-terrorism operation in Rajauri of Jammu and Kashmir. This heartfelt gesture is a tribute to Captain Pranjal's legacy and his connection to the road during his childhood.

Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur, in a statement, shared the poignant significance behind this decision. He revealed, "Capt. Pranjal's father served as the former Managing Director of MRPL, and it is on the very road that Pranjal treaded during his formative years. The decision to rename the MRPL road after him is a fitting honour to his memory. This proposal will be presented in the upcoming general body meeting of the MCC, seeking approval before forwarding it to the government."

In addition to the renaming of the MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited) road, discussions are underway regarding another proposal put forth by Dr. Bharat Shetty, the local MLA. Dr. Shetty has suggested renaming the Kottara Chowki Circle after Capt. Pranjal, further commemorating the valorous sacrifice made by the officer. This proposal is set to be deliberated upon in the relevant forums.

MLA Dr. Bharat Shetty, who has been actively championing the cause, conveyed his support for renaming the road after Capt. Pranjal. He has formally communicated this request to the MCC through a letter, emphasising the importance of immortalising the officer's name in the local landscape.

This initiative to rename key landmarks is not merely symbolic but represents a collective acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by individuals like Captain Pranjal in service to the nation. The renaming ceremony is expected to be a poignant moment for the community, underscoring the city's gratitude for the heroism displayed by its brave sons and daughters.