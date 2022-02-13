Manipal Hospitals launches tele-consultation for women

Bengaluru: Most women tend to keep their health issues on the backburner due to their inhibitions, and avoid sharing their health concerns to their loved ones. There is a dire need to break her silence and disclose the challenges she faces, be it physical or mental health. On Sunday, Manipal Hospitals takes a step to address this silence without any doubt or prejudice through an initiative 'For Women, By Women', a video consultation platform where women can come forward to discuss all their health needs with the women practitioners at Manipal Hospitals.

The platform addresses any problems that females are likely to face, from a lump or swelling in the armpit, discomfort, mental fatigue, tiredness, loss of weight, missed period, headache, to psychological-emotional disorders. Moreover, it has been curated for their comfort with an easy 2-step registration process, and assures 100 percent confidentiality. It is time for women to open their deepest worries and find comfort in the arms of women specialists at Manipal Hospitals. The exclusive consultation will be launched on Valentine's Day - 14th February, and will remain functional.

Women can reach out to a dedicated phone number (+91 8951146852 OR +91 9731122666) to avail the video consultation, at a nominal consultation fee of Rs 250. Women across the globe can access this platform to address their medical needs.

Speaking on the initiative, Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Hospitals said, "We understand the challenges faced by women, and endeavour to ease the process for them to reach out for medical support. We want every woman to share her silence and avoid suffering from it. This is an attempt by Manipal Hospitals to clear the roadblocks for women to come forward and openly share their health issues. We at Manipal Hospitals understand that every woman needs to find comfort in disclosing their concerns, and we strive to provide it in a timely and cost-effective manner."