Manipal Hospitals Partners with BIAL for Medical Services at BLR Airport

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for a new Airport Medical Centre, a dedicated facility offering round-the-clock medical support for passengers and the airport community at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

The state-of-the-art facility operates 24/7, offering quick and efficient medical services such as OPD consultations, first aid, diagnostics like X-rays, ultrasound (USG), and immediate medical assistance. Beyond providing essential treatment, the centre is also committed to proactive healthcare—equipping frontline airport staff with life-saving skills and raising awareness about common medical emergencies, including cardiac arrests, strokes, and sudden medical distress.

Manipal Hospitals will be the single point of coordination for all types of aircraft emergency management and disaster management services at BLR Airport.

The facility includes an advanced digital cardiac monitoring system for cardiac patients visiting the clinic which will track their heart activity and instantly alert specialists via a dedicated app, ensuring immediate medical intervention in case of any irregularities. 2 MARS (Manipal Ambulance Response Services) ambulances will be stationed at all times for swift transportation to Manipal Hospital Hebbal. Additionally, the centre offers Fit-to-Fly Certifications, Breath Analyzer Tests, and Minor Medical Procedures.

Manipal Hospitals will conduct structured CPR, first aid, and emergency response workshops to help equip frontline and airport staff to handle critical situations effectively, thereby reducing anxiety and uncertainty experienced by travellers during emergencies.

The MD and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Hari K Marar stated, "We are pleased to partner with Manipal Hospitals for medical services at BLR Airport. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to passenger safety, ensuring expert medical care is always within reach. Whether it’s a minor health concern or a critical emergency, this facility is equipped to provide immediate assistance.

Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, added, "Medical emergencies can strike anyone at any time, especially in transit hubs where timely intervention is often a challenge. A recent incident at BLR Airport, where a Manipal Hospitals doctor performed CPR and saved a passenger’s life, is a powerful reminder of the critical need for immediate medical response. Our newly upgraded facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art digital cardiac monitoring system that enhances emergency care. With this advancement, we are committed to ensuring that passengers receive prompt, specialized medical attention when every second counts, offering them reassurance and safety on their journey.”

With its emphasis on emergency preparedness and preventive care, the Airport Medical Center further strengthens BLR Airport’s commitment to passenger well-being and safety.