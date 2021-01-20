Manipal Hospitals Whitefield, Conducts Vaccine Drive

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield conducted vaccine drive for their frontline healthcare professionals yesterday 19th January. For this purpose, around 7 sites were created with an aim to vaccinate 1364 beneficiaries.

Each station comprised of five member team as per the guidelines laid down by the government health officials. While the first day covered 56 beneficiaries, the drive will extend to the number of days required to cover all beneficiaries listed. The drive was smooth sailing owing to the preparation and training provided to the vaccination team over the last week in collaboration with government health officials.

Additionally, the beneficiaries were also educated about the Do's and Don'ts prior to vaccination and were given confidence regarding the preparedness of the team to ensure a smooth process and the benefits of the vaccination.

"We feel proud to be a part of world's largest public vaccination program. It is very encouraging to roll out such a wide spread vaccination drive across the country. Our personnel gratitude to the entire health functionaries of the state government, the will and intent of the national leadership and the tremendous effort and resilience of scientists and communities who worked towards defeating this virus.

I see a newer hope and enthusiasm across the globe raising through this entire vaccination program and I am sure it is only a matter of time before we win the battle against the pandemic", said Arnab Mondal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield.