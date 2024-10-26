Manja thread banned, only cotton thread allowed for kite flying

Bengaluru: Kite flying is a folk festival of Karnataka. On the occasion of Sankranti festival, children, youths and people of all walks of life without any age limit enjoy flying kites. The government has banned the use of Chinese thread or manja thread for flying kites. It has been instructed to use only cotton thread. Chinese thread or Manja thread is used to fly the kite. These threads are a thorn in the bird’s life. Birds got injured and lost their lives while flying kites. Even bikers are not exempt from this. There are examples of bikers being beheaded.

In this background, the case went to court to ban Chinese thread or Manja thread. Later, the central government instructed the state governments to issue appropriate guidelines in this regard and implement them. Accordingly, in 2016, the Karnataka government banned the use of nylon or Chinese thread or manja thread for flying kites.

Now, the state government has issued an order making some amendments to the 2016 notification. No person, shops, wholesalers and retailers shall sell nylon, glass and other hazardous materials used in the manufacture of Chinese thread or manja thread. Preparation and stocking of Chinese thread or Manja thread is also prohibited. It has said that strict action will be taken if it is found to have been used, prepared and sold.

Also, kite flyers should not use string made of any sharp, glass, glues or string strengthening materials. The Karnataka government has issued an order that only cotton thread should be used for kite flying. The Karnataka government has issued a guideline on October 16 in this regard.