Mansoor Ali Khan moves SC against Waqf Act, 2025

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and prominent voice in the Muslim community, Mansoor Ali Khan, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, calling it a direct assault on the religious and constitutional rights of India’s minorities. Explaining the reasons behind the legal challenge, Khan stated, “This law isn’t reform—it’s an attempt to take control of what generations of our people have built with faith, love, and sacrifice. This is not just about land or property.

It is about dignity, autonomy, and the right to serve our community on our own terms.” The amendment, passed without adequate consultation, empowers government-appointed officers to unilaterally reclassify centuries-old mosques, dargahs, and community properties as “non-Waqf”. It sidelines judicial oversight, restricts new religious endowments, and weakens the very institutions meant to safeguard Waqf assets. Khan added, “Our schools, hospitals, and places of worship have always stood as pillars of care and service—not just for Muslims, but for all.

This law threatens their very existence. Once lost, these spaces cannot be reclaimed.”The petition underscores the need for immediate judicial intervention to prevent irreversible damage. Khan has requested that his case be heard alongside other related matters already listed before the Supreme Court on 16 April 2025. Reaffirming the spirit behind his plea, Khan said, “This is not about politics. It’s about protecting the legacy of service and self-governance that Waqf institutions represent. All we seek is fairness, dialogue, and the preservation of our constitutional rights.”