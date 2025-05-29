Mass Resignations Rock Congress Minority Cell, Meeting Turns Chaotic

Mangaluru: A tumultuous meeting of the Congress party's minority cell in Mangaluru on Thursday afternoon descended into disorder. Leaders and workers began mass resignations to protest the state government's response to recent violent murders in Dakshina Kannada.

Led by Dakshina Kannada Minority Cell president Sahul Hameed, the Congress meeting saw many workers present. Tensions rose when Hameed mentioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s request to delay his resignation for a week, prompting suspicions he might backtrack. Attendees, outraged, chanted for immediate resignations, causing chaos.

Despite attempts by minority cell leaders to restore calm, the workers remained resolute, pressing for a collective resignation to highlight their dissatisfaction. The unrest reflects growing frustration over the state government’s perceived inaction amid communal tensions and alleged communal murders in the district, despite repeated appeals from community leaders.

Hameed, addressing the crowd, reaffirmed his stance, stating, “We stand firm on our decision to resign,” and announced his resignation as president of the Congress district minority cell. Following his lead, leaders Abdul Rauf and M S Mohammed also submitted their resignations, amplifying the call for a broader resignation movement within the party’s minority wing.

According to sources, frustration over the Karnataka government’s failure to address communal violence in Dakshina Kannada led to a chaotic Congress minority cell meeting on Thursday afternoon. Former mayor Ashraf resigned as vice president of the Dakshina Kannada District Congress and from the party on May 28.

Ashraf criticised the Congress-led state government for not curbing alleged Sangh Parivar-led harassment, including hate speeches, wrongful arrests, and the murder of Abdul Rehman. His resignation sparked a wave of others, reflecting deep discontent with the Congress leadership’s inaction despite repeated community appeals.

The May 29 meeting was called to formalise protests against the state’s handling of communal tensions, particularly Abdul Rehman’s killing, which district minister Dinesh Gundu Rao attributed to personal enmity, a claim Ashraf dismissed, alleging misinformation by officials. The decision to begin resignations sent a clear message to the state government and Congress high command, setting a charged atmosphere for the meeting, where demands for accountability and swift action escalated into disorder.