MCC to empower women by using self-help groups for Tax Collection

Mysuru: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing tax collection methods and empowering local women, the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation has announced that corporation officials will no longer go door-to-door to collect property taxes and water bills. Instead, a dedicated team of women, organized through self-help groups, will now manage this essential task.

This innovative approach comes as the corporation seeks to improve its tax collection performance, which has not met anticipated targets despite the availability of online payment systems. By harness-ing the organisational strength and community influence of women’s self-help groups, the corporation aims to ensure accurate information is provided to residents regarding their property taxes and water dues, while also facilitating timely payments.

“The Mysore City Corporation is making use of women’s power to collect property tax and water charges in each ward,” said Asad Ur Rehman Sharif, Commissioner of the Corporation. “We believe that this initiative will not only improve tax collection efficiency but will also empower women within our community.”

Each team of women will visit homes throughout the city, offering thorough breakdowns of outstand-ing dues and assisting residents in making their payments directly at their doorstep. This shift is par-ticularly significant following the concerns raised over the “water bill Golmal case,” prompting the need for heightened vigilance and a more organised approach to billing and collection.

As part of this initiative, the corporation will offer a 5 percent commission to women’s self-help groups for every tax and water charge they successfully collect. This incentive is expected to provide an alter-native source of income for participating groups and support local economic empowerment.To be eli-gible for this program, self-help groups must be registered under the Day-Nalm scheme and adhere to the Panchasutras—guiding principles for self-governance. Additionally, at least one member from the applying self-help group must possess an education level up to the 7th standard and exhibit digital lit-eracy.

The Mysore city Corporation is committed to expanding opportunities for these groups, recognizing their potential as effective community representatives and facilitators of financial responsibility. The initiative not only seeks to alleviate the burden on municipal workers but also represents a significant step towards women’s empowerment within the workforce.

Through this collaborative, community-focused approach, the Mysore city Corporation endeavors to strengthen its revenue collection while uplifting women and enhancing their roles in local governance and public service. Residents can expect to see these teams of empowered women in their neighbor-hoods soon, fostering a spirit of cooperation and support.