Meet tax collection target or else face transfer punishment, warns BBMP

Bengaluru: Senior officials have proposed for transfer punishment to officials who fall behind in property tax collection, which is the source of income of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). For that, a tax collection target is being fixed for each officer, and if it is not met, action is taken against such officer.



BBMP has set a target of more than Rs 4,000 crore property tax collection in the current financial year. Accordingly, property tax of Rs 2,497.58 crore has been collected till October 8. Considering that, 59.61% of the target tax has been collected for the current financial year. Still 40.39% property tax is to be collected. Thus, the plan of BBMP revenue department is to achieve 100% tax collection target in the remaining five to six months.

Thus, targets are being set for the officials and staff related to revenue collection, and warnings are being given that if they do not comply, they will be punished severely. At present the target has been fixed from Tax Inspector to Zonal Commissioner as fixed by BBMP Revenue Department. Tax inspectors and revenue inspectors are directed to collect tax from tax arrears up to Rs 10 lakh. Similarly, for Assistant Revenue Officers Rs 10 to Rs 25 lakhs, for Revenue Officers Rs 25 to Rs 50 lakhs, for Zonal DCs Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore and for Zonal Joint Commissioners Rs 1 to 5 crores, they will find the assets and recover 100% of the arrears and current tax from them.