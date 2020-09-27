Megha Shetty new entry to Trible Riding

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali has given an interesting turn for its lead actress. Actress Megha Shetty who has become a household name across Karnataka with her role in Jothe Jotheyali serial and was quite a popular name in Kannada small screen industry, is now ready to make her big screen debut.

Megha Shetty is on board for a movie titled 'Trible Riding' directed by Mahesh Gowda, she will play the lead role opposite to golden Star Ganesh in the movie. Mahesh Gowda, who made his debut with Rugged, starring Vinod Prabhakar is now back with his second film 'Trible Riding', it is said to be a romantic comedy-drama.

The film will be bankrolled by Ramgopal and Arunkumar. Plans are on to rope in three female leads for and now Megha Shetty is one among them and talks are on with some of the actors too.

The director is planning to bring on board a whole lot of comedians of Sandalwood, including Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and also senior actors like Umesh, Dingri Nagaraj in the cast. Ganesh, who is currently shooting for the Gaalipata sequel with Yogaraj Bhat and the director Mahesh Gowda who was working on pre-production work by finalising on the technicians and the cast. It was planned to start the shooting by January-end in 2020, only after Ganesh completes his work for the Gaalipata sequel. But COVID-19 lockdown forced the team to postpone its plans. However, an announcement is yet to be made from the producers about the details of the project.

