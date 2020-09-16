Menstrual ‘cups’ for policewomen 

Bengaluru: As the state witnesses stubborn surge in Covid-19 cases, the frontline warriors, mainly police women, hospital nurses and housekeeping staff struggle to keep the cases low. It is particularly challenging for frontline women warriors.

With no proper facilities or toilets, it had been extermely challenging for female frontline warriors, especially during the menustrating period. The women had to work in extremely trying circumstances for more than 10 to 12 gruelling hours.

The Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore (IWCB) Blossoms has come with a new initiative named 'Green Solutions for Red Cycles'.

Under the initiative, the club has provided 2,000 'menstrual cups' across Bengaluru. The initiative was guided by DCP of Administration Nisha James. "The project is a special cause. It helps women and the environment, which are two important aspects of life.

We conducted webinars to the policewomen to sensitise them on sustainable menstrual products. The club members have spread the word for contribution and we simultaneously reached out to the manufacturers of menstrual cups," said Aruna Shadakshari, president, IWCB Blossoms

IWCB Blossoms had shortlisted a couple of brands who had agreed to provide each cup at Rs 350. The IWCB turned to crowdfunding platform 'Fuel a Dream' with an aim to collect Rs 3,30,000 as the first phase of the project.

"Sirona was one of the brands we reached out to. They came forward to give us the cups at Rs 100 per cup. Within three weeks, we collected Rs 3.4 lakh through crowdfunding and other sources. Thanks to International Justice Mission, Rotary Bangalore Indiranagar, Dr Meenakshi Bharath, Harshada KB and Maliha of Project Rutu, donors who contributed generously for the cause and all the members of our club who have played an important role in this project," Aruna Shadakshari added.

IWCB claims that it has successfully handed over 2,000 plus cups to Nisha James and her team on September 14. In the coming days, the club will be holding demos on the use of cups, with policewomen by creating WhatsApp groups. The IWCB will guide or answer their queries to help them "ease through the days of the switch over".

"In future, we hope to reach out to Asha workers, Pourakarmika's and villages, where they can empower the women through a new initiative," Aruna Shadakshari added.