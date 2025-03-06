Merging the new universities, not closing them: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the new universities are being merged with old universities and not closed completely.

Replying to the issue raised by Leader of the Opposition R Ashok and former BJP minister Ashwathnarayan in the Legislative Assembly, he said, "Ashwathanarayan set up the new universities during the BJP rule. Students continue to study in the same colleges but they get their degree from another university. There is a lot of difference for students getting a degree from a reputed university like Mysuru university and from a newly set up Mandya or Chamarajnagar university."

“Yediyurappa's son is in the House. His sister's son could not get admission in a foreign university because the college he studied was not a university officially. He managed to get the seat, thanks to the intervention of then Union Foreign Minister SM Krishna. Bengaluru and Mysuru universities are prestigious and it doesn't make sense to have newer universities which don't have the same standing," he said.

“I am keen on education sector. We will consider any good suggestions from you. Teachers are not coming forward to teach in newly set up universities. Does it become a university if a vice chancellor and a registrar are appointed? You have already formed the new universities and hence they can't be closed. Hence, we are merging them," he added.

Film industry

Referring to D K Shivakumar's comments on the film industry, R Ashok said the comments were not in good taste. Intervening in the discussion, BJP MLA Ashwathnarayan said such language befits politicians of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and not Karnataka. Retorting to his comments, the DCM said, "Did the language you used in Ramanagara befit you? You spoke about manliness but you could not set up a party office in Ramanagara."