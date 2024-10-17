Minister Boseraju Slams Centre for Excluding Bengaluru from AI Centres of Excellence

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, has expressed strong discontent over the exclusion of Bengaluru from the Union Government’s newly announced Centres of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI). In a series of pointed remarks on the X platform, Boseraju criticized the move, calling it a “step-motherly” treatment of Bengaluru, which he described as the "heartbeat of India’s technological revolution."

The Union Government recently unveiled plans to establish three AI CoEs, but Bengaluru—widely regarded as India’s tech capital—was notably absent from the list of selected cities. Boseraju, in his social media post, questioned whether Karnataka and South India are being deliberately sidelined when it comes to major infrastructure development in the tech sector.

“Bengaluru’s tech infrastructure and talent pool are world-renowned,” Boseraju wrote, adding that the city’s exclusion from the AI CoE initiative is deeply disheartening. “Are we, Karnataka & South India, not an integral part of India when it comes to setting up new infrastructure facilities according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?” he questioned.

In his post, Boseraju also directed his criticism towards representatives from Karnataka in the central government, including Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging them to speak out against what he called the "blatant neglect" of the state. He questioned whether it was not their duty to oppose this “step-motherly treatment” of Bengaluru.

The minister’s remarks reflect growing concerns within Karnataka’s political and tech circles that the city’s contributions to India’s technological growth are being overlooked by the Centre. Bengaluru, home to numerous leading tech companies, startups, and research institutions, has been a pivotal force in the country’s AI advancements.

Industry Reactions

Boseraju’s post has sparked widespread debate, with many in the industry backing his concerns. Tech leaders and experts argue that Bengaluru’s AI ecosystem is among the most advanced in the country, and its exclusion from the CoE project could hamper India’s global competitiveness in AI development.

The Karnataka government has been actively promoting AI research and development, and the exclusion of Bengaluru from the Centre’s CoE plan has raised questions about the fairness of resource allocation. Boseraju reiterated Karnataka’s commitment to building its own AI infrastructure, regardless of central government decisions.