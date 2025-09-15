Minister extends official Dasara invitation to Pramoda Devi

Mysuru: Withthe world-famous Mysuru Dasara fast approaching, district in-charge minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa on Sunday extended a traditional invitation to royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at the Mysuru Palace premises.

Accompanied by deputy commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy and senior officials, the minister personally visited Pramoda Devi’s residence inside the palace and presented the customary phala tambula (fruits and betel leaves) as part of the royal invitation ritual.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Minister Mahadevappa said, “It is our tradition to formally invite the members of the erstwhile royal family to be part of the Dasara celebrations. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar graciously accepted our invitation and assured her full cooperation for the festivities. Beyond this, there were no discussions regarding the inauguration or other related matters.”

The minister also revealed that Pramoda Devi had suggested improved seating arrangements for the grand Jambu Savari (elephant procession) on Vijayadashami day. “Last year, due to rains, crowds rushed into the palace premises which created confusion. She advised us to ensure additional seating to prevent such incidents. The district administration will take necessary steps,” Mahadevappa said. As part of the festive spirit, the district administration and the Palace Board organized a special breakfast gathering for mahouts, kavadis (elephant caretakers), and their families near the elephant camp at the palace grounds. Minister Mahadevappa joined the gathering and served traditional dishes, including holige. Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP Vishnuvardhan, and other officials also took part in the event, reinforcing the cultural bond between the state machinery and the tradition-bearers of Dasara. Meanwhile, Minister Mahadevappa inaugurated the Dasara Film Festival 2025 at the Mall of Mysore earlier in the weekend. Speaking on the occasion, he underlined the power of cinema in shaping society: “The film industry has a profound impact on India’s social, economic, educational, and religious life. Through creativity, music, and literature, films continue to connect with people in unique ways.”

Calling Mysuru Dasara a festival that embodies unity, the minister said, “This festival shows that all Indians are one. It reflects the legacy of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, whose contributions to Dasara remain unmatched. The film festival, showcasing 84 films, is another medium to spread the message of togetherness and highlight Mysuru’s cultural prominence.”