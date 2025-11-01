Minister lashes out at B’luru North officer for negligence

Bengaluru: Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda came down heavily on a Bengaluru North division officer for negligence and lack of accountability during a progress review meeting on pending revenue dispute cases held at Vikas Soudha on Friday. The visibly irate minister reprimanded the officer for being unavailable to both the public and the department, saying he neither answers calls nor is found in his office when needed. In a sharp tone, the minister remarked that the officer seemed to depend on middlemen to get his work done and sarcastically suggested that he display a board listing all his agents so the public could meet them directly.

When the officer attempted to justify his actions by claiming that some agents were falsely using his name, Krishna Byre Gowda shot back that if that were the case, he should officially declare who his authorised agents were to avoid public confusion. The minister also criticised the officer’s poor performance, questioning how only thirty out of 1,730 pending cases had been cleared in seventy-five days. He warned that such inefficiency erodes public trust in the revenue department and that genuine cases must be resolved promptly.

Taking a dig at the officer’s evasive behavior, the minister said that even when special meetings are called, the officer slips out through the back door. “Tell me how to contact you, and I’ll follow your method,” he said sarcastically. He further told the officials that public service requires patience and responsibility, and officers who fail to meet these expectations are answerable to the people. Krishna Byre Gowda, known for his disciplined and proactive style, also reminded the officers of the recent successful management of the Hassanamba Festival, which drew over 26.12 lakh devotees, proving that efficiency and coordination can achieve great results. Concluding the meeting, he told the officials not to mistake his composure for weakness. “I am not helpless, and I gain nothing by humiliating anyone. I hope you have understood what I mean. Let’s not waste time talking—just work sincerely,” the minister said, sending a clear warning to the department.