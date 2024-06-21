Minister-Led Single Window Clearance Committee Approves 64 Projects Worth Over INR 3587.67 Crore

Bengaluru: The 146th State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), chaired by the Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, approved 64 projects totalling INR 3587.67 crore on Friday. These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 13,896 people across the state.

Among the notable approvals are proposals from International Battery Company India Private Limited and River Mobility Private Limited, which plan to invest INR 390 crore and INR 306.9 crore respectively. The minister, who chaired the meeting at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra (KUM) office, accorded approval for 60 projects in a single meeting.

MB Patil emphasized that the approved projects would promote equitable investment across various regions of the state, particularly benefiting the districts of North Karnataka. The minister noted that the committee approved 13 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding INR 50 crore, amounting to INR 2046.39 crore and expected to create employment for around 7,199 people. Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from INR 15 crore to INR 50 crore were approved, totaling INR 1058.55 crore and anticipated to generate approximately 6,547 jobs. Four additional capital investment schemes, amounting to INR 482.73 crore, were also approved, which will create employment opportunities for about 150 people.

In total, the 64 projects approved will bring in investments of INR 3587.67 crore and generate employment for 13,896 people.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Government of Karnataka; Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries; Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries; Dodda Basavaraju, MD of Karnataka Udyoga Mitra; Darshan H.V, IAS, Director of Electronics, IT/BT and other senior officers from various departments.