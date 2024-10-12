Bengaluru: Minister for Large and Medium Industries of Karnataka, MB Patil held key discussions with global industry leaders and top academic institutions during his U.S. visit. These meetings reinforced Karnataka’s commitment to building strategic alliances and attracting investments in sectors such as technology, semiconductors, research, healthcare and higher education. A major focus was the newly launched Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation (KWIN) City, an ambitious project designed to create a parallel city to Bengaluru.

The project which is coming up in a vast area of 5,800 acres near Dobbaspet in Bengaluru Rural district, KWIN City aims to drive balanced growth across industries and sectors, offering new opportunities within accessible proximity to the capital. With ground-breaking scheduled soon, KWIN City is set to become a key driver of Karnataka’s industrial development and economic transformation.

MB Patil had a fruitful discussion with David Golan, Dean of Research Initiatives and Global Operations, Harvard Medical School, and Mark Elliott, Dean of Research Initiatives and Global Operations, Harvard University. The discussions centred on identifying potential avenues for collaboration between Harvard and Karnataka in order to drive innovative research in multiple fields, including healthcare, biotechnology and digital transformation.

MB Patil also provided insights into Karnataka’s vision for its upcoming KWIN City’s Knowledge District, a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering a vibrant research and innovation ecosystem in the state. Both Harvard Medical School and Harvard University were invited to participate in the upcoming Invest Karnataka Summit 2025, an event designed to showcase Karnataka as an attractive destination for global investment and partnerships.

Further strengthening Karnataka’s industrial base, the Minister also engaged in meaningful discussions with senior executives from Analog Devices, a global leader in semiconductor technology. The talks revolved around developing the semiconductor ecosystem in Karnataka, with a special emphasis on encouraging Analog Devices to explore opportunities for establishing manufacturing and R&D facilities in the state.

The Minister highlighted Karnataka’s favourable business environment, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, positioning the state as an ideal destination for high-tech industries. Analog Devices was also formally invited to attend the Invest Karnataka Summit 2025, where they can further explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.

These engagements underscore the govt’s commitment to advancing industrial development through international collaboration and innovation-driven growth. The state is poised to continue its leadership in key sectors like technology, research, and semiconductors, while further strengthening its global partnerships.

MB Patil’s meetings during his US visit reaffirm Karnataka’s position as a preferred destination for investment and knowledge-based industries, as the state prepares to host the Invest Karnataka Summit 2025, a premier event aimed at attracting global investors and thought leaders from across the world.