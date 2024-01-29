Minister NS Boseraju Warns of Strict Action on Mismanagement of Lake Association Deposits

Bengaluru: Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju directed officials to furnish a comprehensive report on the repercussions of lake filling projects on groundwater across the state.

The meeting, which also reviewed the progress of the Ground Water Department and the Atal Bhujal project, highlighted a noteworthy rise in groundwater levels in 117 taluks over the last few years, as opposed to a decline in 119 taluks during the past decade. Particularly, districts such as Kolar, Ramnagar, and Chikkaballapur, where lake filling projects have been implemented, witnessed an increase in groundwater levels. Minister Boseraju emphasized the need for an in-depth study on the impact of such projects to facilitate long-term planning for drought mitigation.

Expressing concern over the lack of transparency in managing fixed deposits held by lake associations, the Minister admonished officials for failing to provide accurate information on these deposits. He underscored that proper maintenance of fixed deposits is the responsibility of respective officers, warning of strict actions against those falling short in this regard.

Furthermore, Minister Boseraju called for increased publicity of the Kere Sanjeevini Project, urging officials to inform farmers about the removal of silt under the Lake Sanjeevi scheme. He emphasized the importance of timely communication to farmers, particularly before the initiation of the Kere Sanjeevini project, to maximize the benefits of dredging in enhancing water capacity in lakes.

Minor Irrigation Department Secretary Yatish Chandra, Lake Development Authority Director Shivaswamy, and Ground Water Department Director Ramachandra were present in the meeting.