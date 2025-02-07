Minister Ramalinga Reddy shares his own knee replacement experience

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road on Thursday launched Fortis Stride Support Group, an innovative initiative under the guidance of Dr. Narayan Hulse, Principal Director – Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road. The support group brings together patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals in a supportive and informative environment, focusing on joint care and recovery. The launch was graced by Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport and Muzrai, who has experienced first-hand the benefits of undergoing Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery at the Fortis Hospital.

Fortis Stride is a dedicated support group designed to empower individuals impacted by joint health challenges. It offers a platform for sharing experiences, gaining expert insights, and accessing valuable guidance for improved recovery. The initiative’s mission is to create a strong, supportive community that helps both patients and caregivers regain mobility, independence, and confidence as they navigate their recovery journey. The inaugural event hosted at the hospital saw an impressive turnout with nearly 100 attendees. The program featured inspiring patient stories, expert presentations on joint health, and discussions about effective strategies for recovery.

In his address, Karnataka Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy said, “Undergoing knee surgery at Fortis Hospitals and benefiting from the precision of robot-assisted technology has truly been a life-changing experience. The recovery process was much smoother than I anticipated, and I’m incredibly grateful that Fortis offers such advanced medical technology to patients. I hope my story will inspire others who are facing similar challenges to stay hopeful and confident in their recovery. I Congratulate Dr Hulse and the entire team of Fortis for launching this great initiative.”

A senior Surgeon himself and IMA- Karnataka president, Dr V V Chiniwalar spoke about his fascinating recovery after his bilateral robotic Total Knee Replacement surgery and urged the public to make use of the technology to improve their quality of life by relieving pain and restoring mobility.

The Principal Director- Orthopedics, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, Dr Narayan Hulse said, “Robotic knee replacement surgery is a game-changer in orthopedic care. The precision and minimally invasive nature of this technology not only reduces recovery time but also improves long-term outcomes for patients. It’s incredibly rewarding to witness patients, like Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and surgeon himself Dr VV Chiniwalar, regain their mobility and independence swiftly post-surgery. Through initiatives like the dedicated Fortis Stride Support Group, we aim to provide ongoing support to individuals on their recovery journey, helping them achieve a stronger

and more active future.”

The Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, Akshay Oleti said, “At Fortis, we are committed to providing comprehensive care that goes beyond

just physical treatment.

The Fortis Stride Support Group is a testament to our dedication to helping individuals regain not only their mobility but also their confidence and emotional well-being. By fostering a community where patients, caregivers, and experts can connect, share experiences, and offer support, we aim to empower each person on their recovery journey. We are proud to be part of this meaningful initiative, which is making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by

joint health challenges.”