Mission Pragati, second edition of free pediatric orthopedic medical camp, hosted

Bengaluru: On the occasion of World Disability Day, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, announces the second edition of its impactful initiative ‘Mission Pragati’ which is a free pediatric orthopedic medical camp. The camp, led by eminent specialists Dr. Jayanth Sampath, Dr. Girish Kumar, and Dr. Abhilash Srivatsav, is scheduled from the 4th to the 6th of January 2024. Mission Pragati is a life-changing initiative, undertaken by Rainbow Children’s Hospital where holistic ortho care is not just an endeavor; they are a beacon of hope illuminating the path toward a brighter future.

Mission Pragati is a transformative endeavor aimed at improving the lives of children facing orthopedic challenges due to economic constraints. The camp provides free consultations, surgeries, and comprehensive care, symbolizing the profound impact of compassionate healthcare. These consultations will take place in Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli branch.

Dr. Jayanth Sampath, Senior Consultant Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Girish Kumar, Consultant Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, and Dr. Abhilash Srivatsav, Consultant in Pediatric Orthopaedics at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, collectively bring 40 years of invaluable experience to the initiative.

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Dr. Jayanth Sampath commented, “In a world where access to specialized healthcare is often a privilege, initiatives like these become a moral imperative. No child should be denied a chance to a healthy life due to economic circumstances. These initiatives bridge the gap between privilege and need, affirming the fundamental right of every child to grow, play, and dream without limitations.”

“At Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, our dedication to pediatric orthopedics is fundamental to our mission. Equipped with specialized infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and an unwavering commitment to children’s well-being, we stand prepared to provide transformative care. The second edition of ‘Mission Pragati’ underscores our resolve to ensure that every child receives not just medical attention but a future teeming with possibilities,” stated Nithyananda P, Vice President, Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Dr. Girish Kumar provided his thoughts on the initiative, saying “In the end, it’s about more than just mending bones; it’s about mending the fabric of lives torn by adversity.”

“Through this initiative, we aim to ensure that every child, irrespective of their economic circumstances, deserves the opportunity to live a fulfilling life, full of endless possibilities” added Dr. Abhilash Srivatsav.

Recognising the scarcity of specialised orthopedic care in government hospitals, Mission Pragati focuses on economically disadvantaged children. The initiative provides complete treatment, from admission to surgery and follow-ups.