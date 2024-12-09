MIT Bengaluru Inaugurates Center of Excellence in Autonomous Mobility

Bengaluru: The Center of Excellence in Autonomous Mobility was inaugurated today at MIT Bengaluru by Dr. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This initiative, a collaboration between MIT Bengaluru, Decibel Lab Pvt. Ltd., and Virya AI (Maini Group), aims to position India as a global leader in autonomous mobility technology.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of a cutting-edge autonomous six-seater electric buggy, developed collaboratively by Virya AI and the newly established Center. The vehicle showcases the transformative potential of autonomous technology to deliver safer, smarter, and sustainable transportation solutions.

The Center is equipped with advanced technologies, including LIDAR sensors, radar, high-resolution cameras, and simulation software, designed to enable groundbreaking research and innovation. It will serve as a hub for developing autonomous mobility systems, addressing challenges such as urban congestion, traffic safety, and environmental sustainability.

“The Center of Excellence in Autonomous Mobility reflects MAHE’s commitment to innovation and cutting-edge research. It is a platform for creating transformative solutions in transportation,” said Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Dr. Iven Jose, Director of MIT Bengaluru, highlighted the collaborative efforts, stating, “The Center merges advanced technology with academic leadership and industry expertise. The autonomous buggy is just the beginning. This facility will also focus on sensor design, algorithm development, autonomous cyber security, and assistive technology.”

Led by Dr. Ujjwal Verma, Head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, and Dr. Mahipal Bukya, Assistant Director of IQAC, the Center aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry. It will foster skill development and industry-relevant training in autonomous vehicle technologies, benefiting students and professionals alike.

The Center’s partners, Decibel Lab Pvt. Ltd. and Virya AI, bring extensive expertise in autonomous mobility and have been instrumental in establishing the lab and developing the showcased buggy.

The Center will focus on developing practical solutions to global challenges such as traffic congestion and environmental impact while nurturing a new generation of researchers and innovators. It is poised to make significant contributions to India’s technological landscape and global advancements in autonomous mobility.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence, is a leading academic institution known for its excellence in education and research. MIT Bengaluru, a constituent unit of MAHE, offers state-of-the-art engineering programs in the heart of India’s technology hub.