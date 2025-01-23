Live
Just In
Monkeypox Case Reported in Udupi
Patient Treated and Released
Udupi: A local from Udupi who had travelled from Dubai was diagnosed with monkeypox but has now fully recovered and been discharged from the district hospital, according to Udupi's Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Vidyakumari.
The samples from the patient have been forwarded for detailed laboratory analysis, with results still pending. In a media interaction, Dr. Vidyakumari clarified that no one in the patient’s family or among their close contacts has shown any signs of the illness. The individual in question reportedly went straight to the hospital upon returning from overseas and did not interact with the community.
Dr. Vidyakumari emphasised that the situation is under control, with all preventive measures in place to avoid any spread of the disease. The patient was isolated immediately upon diagnosis and received the necessary medical care. Furthermore, all individuals who have been in close contact with the patient have been tested, and reassuringly, no one else has developed symptoms.