More than 11 women and children fall ill at Puttur’s Kombettu Taluk Stadium during ‘Ashoka Janmaman-2025’ event

Puttur: Over 11 people, including women and children, fell ill during the “Ashoka Janmaman-2025” event held at the Kombettu Taluk Stadium in Puttur, organized under the leadership of MLA Ashok Rai. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The stadium, which was overcrowded beyond its capacity, witnessed a stampede-like situation as participants struggled for space. Several attendees reportedly suffered from oxygen deprivation, leading to their falling ill. Police protocols for the CM’s visit did not allow the distribution of water bottles, leaving many attendees, including small children, struggling under the scorching sun.

The affected individuals were immediately taken to Puttur Taluk Government Hospital for treatment. The stadium, filled with sand and chaotic movement, further exacerbated the situation.

The event was organized by Rai Estate and Charitable Trust, owned by MLA Ashok Rai, as part of Diwali celebrations, distributing plates and clothes to the public.

Political remarks: Responding to allegations that Karnataka was being used as an “ATM” for Bihar elections, CM Siddaramaiah said that such accusations were being made by BJP leaders, criticizing their actions while pointing fingers at Congress.

Speaking about the ban on RSS activities in government premises, Siddaramaiah clarified, “In 2013, Jagadish Shettar issued a circular regarding this through the Education Department. We never mentioned any organization by name. We did not target the RSS; we simply referenced the law they had implemented.” He added that permission should be sought for any such activities, but there is no compulsion to grant permission, emphasizing the distinction between central and state government rules.