More than 20 sheds gutted

Bengaluru: A fire accident has occurred near the city’s Veerannapalya main road, in which more than 20 sheds where laborers lived were gutted. 20 out of 50 sheds built for the workers of the toy factory have been gutted in the fire accident. The materials in the sheds have been completely burnt, but fortunately there was no loss of life. Firefighters have reached the spot and doused the fire. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Govindpura police station.

The sheds, which were built next to a private school on Veerannapalya main road, have been built for the people working in the toy factory.

First, a fire broke out in one shed and then spread to other sheds. As soon as the fire broke out, people ran outside. The fire has now put the lives of the workers from Raichur on the streets.

For many years, more than 100 people, including women and children, had been living here in small sheds. After the sheds were gutted in the fire, they have been sleeping in the temple courtyard for the night.

Meanwhile, the owner of the land came to the place in the morning and instructed the people in the other sheds to vacate their houses as soon as possible. Hearing the owner’s words, the poor people are confused.

Suddenly, where will they go? Even the little money and goods in the house have been gutted. They have cried and said that the government should do something to help.

A fire accident due to a short circuit has taken place near Ram Mandir Circle in Kalaburagi, where four shops have been burnt to ashes. An electric shop, a sugarcane oil manufacturing unit, a hardware shop and a tea stall have been burnt to ashes. Goods worth lakhs of rupees have been gutted in the fire.

Two fire engines reached the spot and managed to douse the fire after three hours of continuous operation. All the shops have been gutted in the fire, leaving the owners in a state of shock.