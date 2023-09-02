Motorists outraged as toll rate hiked on Devihalli Express Highway

Bengaluru: People are shocked due to the rise in prices of essential commodities in the state. The National Highway Authority has approved the increase in the toll price of the Nelamangala Devihalli Express Highway 48 between Nelamangala-Hassan from Friday midnight.



There is an increase in fare of Rs 5 each for light vehicles and Rs 10 for heavy vehicles. The increase has led to the outrage of riders. Due to the increase in tax and toll rate of the national highway, the farmers will also be affected a lot. The impact of sudden toll rates has caused quite a number of problems.

A travel enthusiast from Bengaluru, Hitesh GN said: ‘The toll charges are already so expensive, it comes up to a semi-luxury bus charge to the destination. But now though the toll charges are skyrocketing like it will never end. The government should ensure that process of toll charges be reduced to ease commuters’.

Bus/Truck

Single Way Rs 185, New Rate: Rs 200

Double Way Rs 275, New Rate: Rs 300

Car/Jeep

Single: Rs 50, New Rate: Rs 55

Double: Rs 80, New Rate: Rs 85

LCV

Single: Rs 90 New Rate: Rs 100

Double: Rs 135, New Rate: Rs 150

Multi-Axle

Single: Rs 295 New Rate: Rs 320

Double: Rs 440 New Rate: Rs 485