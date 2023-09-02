Live
- Aditya-L1 satellite to be launched in a while
- Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
- Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house
Just In
Motorists outraged as toll rate hiked on Devihalli Express Highway
People are shocked due to the rise in prices of essential commodities in the state
Bengaluru: People are shocked due to the rise in prices of essential commodities in the state. The National Highway Authority has approved the increase in the toll price of the Nelamangala Devihalli Express Highway 48 between Nelamangala-Hassan from Friday midnight.
There is an increase in fare of Rs 5 each for light vehicles and Rs 10 for heavy vehicles. The increase has led to the outrage of riders. Due to the increase in tax and toll rate of the national highway, the farmers will also be affected a lot. The impact of sudden toll rates has caused quite a number of problems.
A travel enthusiast from Bengaluru, Hitesh GN said: ‘The toll charges are already so expensive, it comes up to a semi-luxury bus charge to the destination. But now though the toll charges are skyrocketing like it will never end. The government should ensure that process of toll charges be reduced to ease commuters’.
Bus/Truck
Single Way Rs 185, New Rate: Rs 200
Double Way Rs 275, New Rate: Rs 300
Car/Jeep
Single: Rs 50, New Rate: Rs 55
Double: Rs 80, New Rate: Rs 85
LCV
Single: Rs 90 New Rate: Rs 100
Double: Rs 135, New Rate: Rs 150
Multi-Axle
Single: Rs 295 New Rate: Rs 320
Double: Rs 440 New Rate: Rs 485