MoU inked for soft-skill training of journalists as CSR activity

Bengaluru: Karnataka Media Academy has signed an MoU with IT giant Infosys under its flagship CSR program Springboard to provide training for journalists in presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

This MoU, aimed at offering soft skills training for journalists, will be the first program taken up by the Karnataka Media Academy under the CSR framework. Through the Infosys CSR initiative “Springboard,” the objectives of this agreement are to provide digital education, skill development, and capacity building for journalists.“This partnership between Infosys Springboard and Media Academy is big leap towards changing adapting new Media. we are optimistic that this innovative platform will play a major role in upskilling media professionals, particularly in the journalistic domain, equipping them with the technical expertise and storytelling finesse required today’s fast-evolving media landscape,” said Ayesha Khanam, chairperson of the Karnataka Media Academy.

After signing MoU, Satheesha B Nanjappa- SVP, Head ETA, Infosys Ltd said, “Infosys springboard is a CSR program focusing on education.

Today Infosys springboard signed a MOU with the media academy. Media academy will get access to digital content on springboard and they can benefit from the learning content in the areas of soft skills, personality development and overview to latest technologies like AI. This will be definitely helpful to journalists from tier 2 and tier 3 cities”.

Under the Infosys Springboard program, a three-day training program will be organized for journalists. The training will cover essential skills for digital media, the use of artificial intelligence, and personality development.

The goal is to train 150 journalists in total through three programs this year. Among these, one dedicated batch will specifically train women journalists under Gender budget. Priority will be given to district-level journalists in this training.Infosys will provide the platform and expertise, while the Karnataka Media Academy will coordinate the participation of journalists and trainers.

This is an important initiative aimed at improving quality in the field of journalism. With the vision of training more journalists, the Karnataka Media Academy is taking a proactive step forward.

Chairperson of Karnataka Media Academy Ayesha Khanum and member HV Kiran, Officials of Infosys, Santhosh Ananthapura- AVP, Head and Chief Lead for Govt Partnerships, Infosys Ltd , Biligiri Ranga- Business Manager, ETA, Infosys Ltd and Girija - Specialist- ETA, Infosys Ltd were present.