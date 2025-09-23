MoU with New Jersey to strengthen cooperation in tech, innovation

Bengaluru: The government on Monday announced that it has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New Jersey to strengthen cooperation in technology, innovation, and economic development.According to an official statement, the agreement covers multiple areas of collaboration, including soft landing and startup support. Startups from Karnataka seeking opportunities in New Jersey, and New Jersey startups exploring Karnataka will be supported with market access, mentoring, and ecosystem connections.It will also ensure joint initiatives in Lifesciences (Allied Health Sciences), Deep Technology Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence.