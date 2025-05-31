MP Kota Poojary Sets 15-Day Deadline for Udupi Layout Plan Approvals

Udupi: Amid mounting public grievances over inordinate delays in layout plan approvals, Udupi–Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has directed the Udupi Urban Development Authority (UUDA) to clear all pending applications within 15 days.

Chairing a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal on Saturday, the MP criticised the authority for causing hardship to citizens seeking approval for residential and commercial construction. “Despite clear government guidelines permitting layout approvals with a 6-metre setback from roads, thousands of applications are still pending due to official apathy,” he said.

Poojary also called for the removal of middlemen and a shift towards a more citizen-friendly approval mechanism. He emphasised that where road widening is not feasible, the alternative provision of a 3.5-metre setback should be implemented in accordance with government norms.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna pointed out that over 11,000 layout plan applications were pending at the UUDA and demanded their expedited clearance. Kundapura MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi raised concerns about applicants from distant areas like Kundapura and Byndoor being forced to make repeated trips to the authority's office. “Officials must respond swiftly, keeping public inconvenience in mind,” he said.

Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty warned that the delays were damaging public perception of elected representatives. “People are holding us accountable for administrative inefficiencies,” he noted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal instructed officials to process applications recommended by gram panchayats without undue delay, especially in cases where applicants travel long distances.

Following deliberations, the Assistant Director of UUDA assured the gathering that all pending files would be processed within 15 days, subject to clearance from the Public Works Department and compliance with the 6-metre road margin requirement.

Officials from various departments were present at the meeting.(e