MP Pratap Simha opposes Mahisha Dasara, calls it sadism

Mysuru: Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that since last fifty years no one celebrated Mahisha Dasara , now some anti-Hindu people trying to stir communal peace through celebrating Mahisha Dasara and BJP would not allow the celebration.

Speaking to media persons on Monday Pratap Simha expressed his strong opposition to Mahisha Dasara, questioning its legitimacy. He stated, "Who are they fooling by perpetuating this tradition? Perversions like Mahisha Dussehra should be stopped now."

He declared his readiness for conflict and confrontation to see an end to Mahisha Dasara. "We are ready for conflict and everything hence organised Chamundi Betta Chalo on October 13 . . We decided that Chamundi Chalo was doing it. We are ready to fight to protect the country and religion," Simha proclaimed, underlining the seriousness of his stance.

He said if we allow them to celebrate Mahisha Dasara in future they would come to celebrate forest brigand Veerappan dasara. They may claim Malai Mahadeshwara is not god and "Veerappan is their God. They may say Veerappan is local inhabitant and saviour of people and Malai Mahadeshwar will be demonized by creating a story .

Simha further announced the "Chalo Chamundi Betta Jatha" scheduled for October 13 at 8 am, where more than 5000 people are expected to participate. He pledged to worship Chamundi and stand in defiance of Mahishasura as part of the event.

The MP also raised questions about the participation of certain individuals in the Mahisha Dasara inauguration, hinting at controversial incidents involving their family members. "When BT Lalita Naik was minister, her son poured alcohol on statue of Dr Ambedkar. Is it right that some Dalits are bringing the mother of the person who insulted Dr. BR Ambedkar to the inauguration of Mahisha Dasara?" he questioned.

He said he would not allow to desecrate of Chamundi hills and would protect religion even through conflict.