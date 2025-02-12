MP Requests Special Train for Devotees Traveling to Maha Kumbh Mela

Udupi: A dedicated train service is likely to be launched from Udupi along the Konkan Railway route to assist pilgrims from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The initiative follows a request made by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojari to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has reportedly responded positively to the proposal.

Taking to social media platform X, the MP shared that he had urged the minister to facilitate a dedicated train service for devotees from coastal and Malnad regions who wish to attend the grand religious gathering in Prayagraj, an event that occurs once every 144 years. He expressed optimism that the demand would be met soon, ensuring a smoother pilgrimage experience for travellers from Karnataka.

The request also emphasised the need for the train to be scheduled around February 16-17, at least ten days before Maha Shivaratri, allowing sufficient time for devotees to reach their destination. Special trains for the Kumbh Mela are being introduced from multiple locations across the country, and this proposal aims to extend similar provisions to the large number of pilgrims from Udupi and surrounding districts.

Additionally, the MP has appealed for the inclusion of both general and AC coaches to accommodate passengers from different economic backgrounds. The assurance from the Railway Minister has been received with anticipation, as thousands of devotees from Karnataka look forward to a seamless journey to one of the most significant spiritual congregations in the world.