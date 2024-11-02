MPs must raise voice in Parl over disparity in central fund allocation: CM

Bengaluru: Targeting the Centre over disparities in fund allocation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated during his Kannada Rajyotsava Day speech on Friday that the Centre has shown no interest in correcting the injustices inflicted on the state by the 15th Finance Commission. He urged MPs from the state to raise their voice on the issue in Parliament.

Addressing the gathering at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, after hoisting the Tricolour and Kannada flags, CM Siddaramaiah urged Karnataka MPs to raise their voices in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on this issue.

“We are demanding our rightful share of taxes. We must make efforts to protect our interests. MPs elected from Karnataka should raise their voices in Parliament. Members of the Rajya Sabha should also advocate for our rightful tax share. We need to develop the capacity to demand our rights,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“The Centre has not bothered to correct the injustice done to Karnataka by the 15th Finance Commission. The state has faced unfair treatment and disparity in fund allocation,” CM Siddaramaiah stressed. “Let us pledge to be true Kannadigas today,” he appealed.