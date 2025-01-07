MRPL’s CSR Initiative Boosts Eye Care at Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: Patients at Government Wenlock Hospital will now have access to cutting-edge ophthalmology diagnostics with the addition of two advanced devices—the Topcon 3D Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and the Topcon Slit Lamp—provided by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) as part of its CSR initiative, Arogya Samrakshan.

The equipment, worth ₹30 lakh, is expected to benefit 4,000 to 5,000 patients annually, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Dr. Ajay Kamath, Head of the Ophthalmology Department, expressed optimism about the impact of the new devices. "Earlier, we had to refer serious cases to other hospitals, which was challenging for many economically weaker patients. With these new tools, we can diagnose conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy at an early stage, improving treatment outcomes," he said.

Wenlock Hospital serves a wide area, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Kasaragod, and Davangere. In recent years, the hospital has witnessed a surge in patients from neighbouring districts, underscoring its importance as a key government healthcare institution.

The official handover of the equipment took place with MRPL Officer Steevan Pinto presenting a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the District Medical Officer.

The newly installed equipment includes:

Topcon 3D OCT: A high-precision imaging device that captures detailed images of the eye’s internal layers, aiding in early detection of serious eye diseases.

Topcon Slit Lamp: A diagnostic tool that allows specialists to examine the eye’s surface and deeper layers, helping detect cataracts, corneal disorders, and dry eye syndrome.

Speaking on the occasion, MRPL’s GGM-HR Krishna Hegde Miyar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to community welfare. "Through initiatives like Arogya Samrakshan, we aim to bridge healthcare gaps and ensure that even the most vulnerable sections of society receive quality medical care," he said.