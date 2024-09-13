Muthalik condemns violence, slams authorities

Dharwad: Shri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik has strongly condemned the attack that occurred during a Ganesha procession in Nagamangala, where stones and petrol bombs were allegedly hurled by miscreants.

In a media interaction, Muthalik criticised the police for failing to anticipate the unrest and called the incident a “pre- planned riot.”

He raised concerns over whether mosques were becoming hotspots for inciting violence and questioned why Ganesha processions should be restricted from passing in front of mosques.

Muthalik announced his intent to visit Nagamangala despite potential opposition from authorities, daring them to stop him. He took a controversial stance by advocating for a boycott of Muslims, urging people to cease all transactions with the community. He further demanded the dissolution of the Waqf Board, questioning the need for a separate body exclusively for Muslims.

In addition, Muthalik expressed his frustration with the use of loudspeakers in mosques, threatening to personally intervene and stop their use. He also pledged to install DJs across the state as a form of protest, signalling his intent to escalate tensions if the issue remains unresolved. He warned that future riots would not go unanswered by his supporters.

Muthalik also took aim at the BJP, accusing the party of failing to address the loudspeaker issue. He referenced a prior instance where he was arrested by the Bommai government for protesting against the use of mosque loudspeakers, expressing discontent with the party’s lack of action.

The Shri Ram Sena leader also criticised local authorities for barring his participation in the Ganesha idol immersion event in Rattihalli, claiming that the restrictions were unjust. He questioned why such limitations were imposed, emphasising that Rattihalli is part of India, not Pakistan. Muthalik called on authorities to control the actual rioters and expressed disbelief over the legal actions taken against him, maintaining that he was not the one responsible for causing unrest.

Muthalik’s statements have added further fuel to the already tense situation, drawing attention to the rising communal tensions in the region.