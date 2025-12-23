Mutton prices shoot up, touch Rs 1,000/kg; consumers feel winter chill

Bengaluru: A sharp drop in temperatures across Karnataka, including Silicon City Bengaluru, has led to a significant surge in the prices of non-vegetarian food items, particularly mutton and chicken, delivering a shock to meat lovers ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

With cold weather and strong winds gripping the state over the past few days, consumption of meat has risen as people turn to non-vegetarian food to cope with the chill. However, a decline in sheep and poultry production, coupled with festive demand, has resulted in a steep price hike.

Mutton prices, currently hovering around Rs 900 per kg, are expected to touch the Rs 1,000 mark in the coming week, traders said. Chicken prices, which usually range between Rs 230 and Rs 240 per kg, have climbed sharply to Rs 300–Rs 310 per kg.

According to market sources, extreme cold and changing weather conditions have affected the growth of sheep and poultry, leading to reduced supply. At the same time, demand for meat and eggs has surged due to the Christmas and New Year festive season.

Over the past month, both chicken and mutton prices have witnessed their steepest rise in recent times. Traders attribute the spike to a combination of climatic factors and increased consumer demand.

Concerns surrounding egg consumption amid ongoing health debates, combined with festive demand for meat products, have further impacted consumer choices, intensifying pressure on prices. With prices continuing to rise, non-vegetarian consumers are feeling the strain. Many households have been forced to cut back on meat consumption or look for alternatives as winter conditions and festive demand continue to push prices upward. If the cold spell persists, traders warn that prices may remain high in the coming days, adding to consumerworries during the festive season.