Mysuru Gears Up for Spectacular New Year Celebrations: Magi Utsav Takes Center Stage

Mysuru: As the year 2023 draws to a close, Mysuru is gearing up for a grand welcome to 2024, with vibrant preparations underway for the New Year celebrations. The picturesque city, known for its rich cultural heritage, is adorned with the festive spirit of Magi (winter) Utsav, an annual extravaganza that captivates both locals and tourists alike. The Magi festival, scheduled from December 22 to January 1, is a highlight for those visiting cultural city during the winter season and partaking in Christmas and New Year festivities.

The 10-day Magi Utsav will feature a spectacular fruit and flower display within the palace premises, complemented by mesmerizing electric lighting. Renowned artists will grace the occasion with cultural performances, adding to the festive allure. The Tourism Department and the Palace Management Board have meticulously organized various programs to enhance the overall experience for attendees.

Simultaneously, the 'Brand Mysore Fest' is also in the works, targeting the influx of tourists expected towards the year-end. To keep the festivities alive, this festival is slated for the first or second week of January. One of the Magi Utsav traditions, the evening sound and light program at the palace premises, will be temporarily suspended from December 18 to January 4. The Mysore Palace Board oversees the organization of Magi Utsav, while the Tourism Department spearheads the 'Brand Mysore Fest.'

In previous years, the District Administration, in collaboration with the Hotel Owners Association, organized the Cake Utsav alongside Magi Utsav. However, the Cake Festival was last held in 2019, and subsequent years were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the cancellation of the festival in 2022. As of now, no discussions or meetings have taken place for the resumption of the Cake Festival this year. Hans